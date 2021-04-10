Alexander appears to be recovering well from his torn Achilles, posting a video detailing his workout routine, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The video is impressive considering Alexander is just shy of four months removed from tearing his Achilles. The former Saints middle linebacker is currently an unrestricted free agent, but judging by Saturday's video it's entirely possible the 26-year-old could be available for a respective team's training camp should he get signed.