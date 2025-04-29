Robichaux is slated to sign with Detroit as an undrafted free agent, Rainer Sabin and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Robichaux transferred to Boston College in 2023 after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Western Kentucky. He finished the 2024 season with 744 yards and 10 touchdowns on 175 carries while adding nine catches for 44 yards and an additional score. Robichaux will have the opportunity to show the Lions what he can provide during OTAs and minicamp.