Kye Robichaux: Waived/injured by Detroit

The Lions waived/injured Robichaux (foot) on Sunday.

The running back's dismissal is a good indication that he fractured his foot in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Bengals. Robichaux will now be placed on waivers and if he remains unclaimed will revert to the Lions' injured reserve. Once on injured reserve, Robichaux will miss the entirety of the 2026 regular season unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The Lions signed running back Trayveon Williams in a corresponding move.