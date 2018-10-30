Kyle Allen: Joins Panthers' practice squad
Allen was signed to the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Houston product is back with the Panthers after he was signed and then subsequently cut by the team earlier this season. To make room for Allen, the Panthers cut Dezmen Southward from its practice squad.
