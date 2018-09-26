Kyle Allen: Works out for San Francisco
Allen worked out for the 49ers on Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 49ers brought in multiple quarterbacks Tuesday, as the team is in need to fill the void left by Jimmy Garropolo (knee), who's out for the season with a torn ACL. Allen signed with the Panthers after going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft before being released during roster cut downs. The 49ers will likely want someone with significant experience to back up second-year quarterback C.J. Beathard, leaving Allen's chances of signing with San Francisco relatively low.
