Kyle Carter: No room in Buffalo
Carter (knee) was cut by Buffalo on Saturday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Carter had been nursing a knee injury and was a longshot roster candidate to begin with, especially once rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney displayed they were better pass-catching options than any other healthy tight ends on the pre-cut roster.
