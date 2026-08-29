The Patriots waived Dixon on Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots signed Dixon in early May as an undrafted free agent out of Culver-Stockton. The bulky wide receiver finished Friday night's preseason finale against the Browns with eight receptions for 71 yards. Sunday's cutdown day extends Dixon's waiver period through Monday, but if the 25-year-old goes unclaimed, there is a strong chance he will end up as a member of the Patriots' practice squad for the beginning of the regular season.