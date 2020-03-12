Play

Emanuel has decided to resume playing in the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Emanuel announced his unexpected decision to retire from the league last April, citing mounting injuries and a focus on long-term health as factors that led to the move. Now having had the benefit of a full season on the shelf to get healthy, it looks as though the 28-year-old is ready to pick up where he left off. Emanuel accrued 147 tackles (94 solo), four sacks and two interceptions across 63 games during his first four seasons with the Chargers, and he's now expected to garner fair interest as a free agent.

