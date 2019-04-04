Kyle Emanuel: Stepping away from football
Emanuel announced Thursday via his personal twitter account that he's decided to retire from the NFL.
Emanuel is still somewhat young at age 27, but decided to step away, citing no specific reason for his retirement. He did, however, say that injuries have piled up and wanted to consider his long-term health in the decision. After he was selected in the fifth-round in the 2015 draft by the Chargers, Emanuel started 32 games for the team and racked up 147 tackles (94 solo), four sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
