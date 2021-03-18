The Bears released Fuller on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rapoport characterized the transaction to be a "cap casualty," as Chicago has shown itself unwilling to pick up the two-time Pro Bowler's 2021 salary of $13 million. Fuller has twice in his career exceeded 20 pass deflections, while his seven interceptions during 2018 tied Xavien Howard and Damontae Kazee (Achilles) for an NFL high. Fuller's sudden release shakes up the cornerback market, as he joins veteran defensive backs Richard Sherman, Anthony Harris and Adoree' Jackson in the free-agent pool.