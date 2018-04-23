Kyle Lauletta: Generating interest from many teams
Lauletta has recently worked out for the Cardinals and Saints, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.
Lauletta has reportedly worked out for about a dozen NFL teams throughout the pre-draft process since earning MVP honors at this year's Senior Bowl. While his lack of arm strength remains a red flag, Lauletta has impressed scouts with this short-to-mid area accuracy and plus mobility for his position. While it seems unlikely that he'll hear his name called before Day 3, Lauletta's overall stock seems to be on the rise.
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...