Kyle Lauletta: Generating interest from many teams

Lauletta has recently worked out for the Cardinals and Saints, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.

Lauletta has reportedly worked out for about a dozen NFL teams throughout the pre-draft process since earning MVP honors at this year's Senior Bowl. While his lack of arm strength remains a red flag, Lauletta has impressed scouts with this short-to-mid area accuracy and plus mobility for his position. While it seems unlikely that he'll hear his name called before Day 3, Lauletta's overall stock seems to be on the rise.