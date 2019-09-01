Lauletta went unclaimed on waivers, and agreed to a contract with the Eagles' practice squad Sunday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The former 2018 fourth-round pick became expendable after the team elected to role with Daniel Jones and Eli Manning at quarterback. Lauletta grew up in the Philadelphia area, so he'll get a chance to compete for a roster spot and impress the coaches of his hometown team.