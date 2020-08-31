Lauletta was among a group of three quarterbacks who attended a tryout with the Falcons on Sunday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The former Richmond Spider and fourth-round draft choice of the Giants is competing with Jake Rudock and Kyle Sloter for a potential roster spot, or a role on the practice squad. Lauletta appeared in two games during his lone season in the Meadowlands in 2018, throwing one interception and completing no passes on five attempts. He competed on the Eagles' practice squad last year, but now he'll look to join a backup committee in Atlanta as the team prepares to cut down its active roster to 53 players by the Saturday deadline.