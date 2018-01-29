Kyle Lauletta: Takes home MVP at Senior Bowl, boosts stock

Lauletta completed 8 of 12 attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns to earn MVP honors at Saturday's Senior Bowl, USA Today reports.

Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen were the most impressive quarterbacks during the Senior Bowl practices, but when it came to game time, the Richmond product made a name for himself. Lauletta was not only efficient, he was effective on throws down the field. He hit LSU's D.J. Chark for a 75-yard score for the biggest highlight of the game. Lauletta will still have questions to answer as an FCS product, but Saturday was a great start on his quest to prove he belongs at the next level. His stock figures to continue rising through the pre-Draft process with the Combine serving as his next chance to impress scouts.