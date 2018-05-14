Kyle Lewis: Let go by Detroit

Lewis was waived by the Lions on Monday.

Lewis was waived following the signing of fellow wide receiver Deontex Alexander. Lewis originally joined the team shortly after the NFL draft as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly. He boasts plenty of upside given his 4.46-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and will look to latch on to another team this offseason.

