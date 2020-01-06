Kyle Long: Announces surprise retirement
Long (hip) announced Sunday via a post on his personal Twitter account that he plans to retire from professional football.
Citing "getting my body right" as his main priority, Long will step away from the NFL after seven seasons with the Bears, who selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 332-pound Long missed just one game in his first three seasons in the league, earned Pro Bowl nods in each of those years. Injuries had taken a toll on Long in recent years, however, as he appeared in just 30 games between 2016 and 2019. Long's 2019 campaign ended in mid-October, when the Bears placed him on injured reserve after he hurt his hip in practice a couple weeks earlier.
