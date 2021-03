Long plans to return to the NFL for the 2021 season, Macon Gunter of Green Light Pod reports.

Long -- a first-round pick in 2013 -- spent seven seasons in Chicago before retiring in January of 2020, citing health reasons that were evident after he missed 24 games between 2016 and 2019. The 32-year-old is apparently healthy and weighing in at 315 pounds. Long is a free agent.