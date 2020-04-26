Kyle Markway: Latches on with Giants
Markway is expected to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, according to his agent, Brett Tessler.
Markway caught 31 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns during the 2019 season for South Carolina. The 23-year-old figures to be battling for a spot on the 53-man roster come training camp.
