Kyle Meadows: Waived by Packers
Meadows was waived by the Packers on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Meadows signed with Green Bay in May after going undrafted out of Kentucky. His release opens a roster spot for fellow offensive lineman Ethan Cooper, who the Packers claimed off waivers Friday.
