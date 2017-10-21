Peko was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Peko has been on the Broncos 53-man roster for almost a month, but with multiple injuries along the offensive line the team needed some roster spots. The 24-year-old could end up back on Denver's practice squad if he clears waivers, and could end up back with the team later this season, as well.