Peko was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Peko has been on the Broncos 53-man roster for almost a month, but with multiple injuries along the offensive line the team needed some roster spots. The 24-year-old could end up back on Denver's practice squad if he clears waivers, and could end up back with the team later this season, as well.

