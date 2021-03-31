Pitts ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and added a 129-inch broad jump during Florida's Pro Day, per Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy reports.
The Florida tight end wowed at his pro day with an eye-popping workout. Pitts measured in at nearly 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds with an 83 3/8-inch wingspan. His 40 time and broad jump scores were both elite for his position, let alone anyone with that type of frame. Pitts is established as the clear No.1 tight end prospect in this class thanks to his elite athleticism, massive catch radius and terrific ball skills. A workout like Wednesday's only further solidifies Pitts' case to go in the Top 10 of the upcoming NFL Draft.