Kyle Pitts is easily one of the five best prospects I've studied to this point, but if I had to wager on it, I don't think he'll hear his name called within the first 10 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. That's just the reality right now for any prospect listed with "TE" next to their name. The recent history of first-round tight end investments will have NFL teams, fans and Fantasy managers a bit nervous. These are the TEs selected in the first round of the most recent 10 draft classes: Tyler Eifert (2013), Eric Ebron (2014), O.J. Howard (2017), Evan Engram (2017), David Njoku (2017), Hayden Hurst (2018), T.J. Hockenson (2019), Noah Fant (2019) -- not exactly a murderer's row of Fantasy production.

Having said that, Pitts has a skill set that is entirely different from literally every player on that list and also one that translates to immediate success in today's NFL. If you used that same argument to suggest not using a first-round pick on a QB who plays in a weak defensive conference (say the Big 12) at a school that hasn't produced any big-time QBs (say Texas Tech) -- well then you would've ruled out Patrick Mahomes. An important rule I learned early on was to evaluate the player and not the helmet.

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Pitts from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Kyle Pitts FLA • TE • 84 Height 6-6 Weight 242 Age 20 (10/6/00) 40-yard dash *Pro Day 4.46 View Profile

Fantasy fits

Although not the perfect match, given the uncertainty at the QB position, the Patriots provide an excellent fit for Pitts based on their offensive system, play-caller and how quickly he could inherit a heavy target volume. If the Patriots draft Pitts, there is a clear path for him receiving volume as a rookie given the current state of the skill players and the TE depth chart in New England. We've seen Josh McDaniels maximize the TE position in Fantasy. The Patriots have the No. 15 overall pick.

Similar to the Patriots, the Giants have vacant targets in their offense after releasing Golden Tate. In addition to releasing Tate, Evan Engram has been a name that keeps coming up in trade rumors. If the move Engram, there's more volume for Pitts. More so than anything else, Pitts is a great fit for Jason Garrett's system due to his route running and strong hands at the catch point. Curls, slants and throws to the sticks -- that's the Garrett offense -- and Pitts can win in all of those ways and in one-on-one situations. The Giants have the No. 11 overall pick.

There's no system I'd rather see Pitts in than Kyle Shanahan's in San Francisco. Despite the fact that George Kittle is on the roster, Pitts can thrive early in a system like this with a play caller like Shanahan who is not afraid to use personnel packages to get both Kittle and Pitts on the field at the same time. Pitts was used in so many different ways and alignments under Florida coach Dan Mullen and I would expect to see the same from Shanahan. His goal is simple -- get Pitts mismatched against a LB or S who has no chance of stopping him. The 49ers have the No. 12 overall pick.

Dynasty outlook

The Dynasty community is well aware of Pitts' potential to break the TE mold. He is currently coming off the board as a mid-first-round pick in rookie Dynasty drafts. I'm likely to be a bit higher on Pitts than the community as a whole and I have him as my No. 4 player overall among rookies. The best way to view Pitts is almost as a "unicorn" type prospect at the TE position, and that makes him even more valuable in Dynasty. Now, I know you've heard that before in the football scouting and Fantasy community -- it has rarely translated into Fantasy production. However, Pitts is a bit of a different unicorn for the position. He possesses a wide range of translatable receiver skills and not just timed 40 speed like an Evan Engram type.

Scouting report

Strengths

Route running

Toughness, concentration at the catch point

Natural, sure hands

Elite-level body control in the air (think DeAndre Hopkins)

Excellent ability to high-point slightly off-target throws

Fluidity, natural athleticism

Loose hips allow him to get in and out of breaks like a WR

Creates separation vs. CBs in man coverage using creative releases

Concerns

Straight-line speed -- he's not a burner

He's a willing blocker, but he has a long way to go in his development as an in-line blocker

Stats breakdown



G Rec. Yards TDs YPC 2020 8 43 770 12 17.9 2020 v top 25 3 14 235 3 16.8 2019 v top 25 3 15 182 0 12.1 Career 24 100 1,492 18 14.9

Advanced stats to know

Best YPC (17.9) of all college TEs ever with 40+ receptions, per Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis

27.9% TD rate -- second-best among all college TEs ever (with 40+ receptions), per Hribar

4.91 yards per route run vs. man coverage in 2020 -- third-best of any player, nearly 2 yards per route run more than any other TE, per PFF

NFL comparison

There is no perfect comparison for Pitts, but the closest to me would be Raiders TE Darren Waller. However, I see a little bit of former Giants, Steelers and Jets WR Plaxico Burress in Pitts' game too. If he can evolve into anything like either player -- or better yet a hybrid mix -- he'll be an excellent option for Fantasy managers.