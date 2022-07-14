Rudolph has received interest in free agency from various teams, including Tampa Bay and his former team Minnesota, and a deal could come together sometime before training camp in late July, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph has been on the free agent market since his release from the Giants in March. The two-time Pro Bowler played just one season in New York, collecting 26 catches on 39 targets for 257 yards and one touchdown over 16 games in 2021. Though Rudolph is beyond his prime production years, he could still serve as a reliable veteran for teams in need of tight end depth.