Rudolph (knee) announced Monday that he has decided to retire from the NFL as a member of the Vikings.

Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowler, ends his career with the organization that drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He suited up for nine games last season with the Buccaneers, across which he secured three of five targets for 29 yards and one touchdown. From 2011 to 2020, he was a key member of Minnesota's offense.