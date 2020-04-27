Play

The Chiefs waived Shurmur on Monday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Shurmur spent time with the Chiefs during the 2019 offseason, and he rejoined the practice squad in November, but he now looks to have been beaten out for the No. 3 role by Jordan Ta'amu. The former Vanderbilt signal-caller will explore options for a similar depth role elsewhere in the league.

