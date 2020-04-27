Kyle Shurmur: Cut by Kansas City
The Chiefs waived Shurmur on Monday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Shurmur spent time with the Chiefs during the 2019 offseason, and he rejoined the practice squad in November, but he now looks to have been beaten out for the No. 3 role by Jordan Ta'amu. The former Vanderbilt signal-caller will explore options for a similar depth role elsewhere in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.
-
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
Heath Cummings releases his rookie rankings for the 2020 class, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire...
-
Rookie Survey: Rankings, top sleepers
How does the Fantasy Football Today team view the 2020 rookie class? We asked them the five...
-
4/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals their updated QB rankings, with Dak Prescott as the clear QB3. Who rounds...
-
Report: Winston heading to Saints
Winston is reportedly close to signing a one-year deal in New Orleans to backup Drew Brees,...