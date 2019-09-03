Shurmer has found a home on the Chiefs' practice squad.

Shurmur will serve as organizational depth behind star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore with Chad Henne having been placed on injured reserve Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week