Shurmur was waived by the Chiefs on Saturday.

Shurmur was promoted from Kansas City's practice squad after Patrick Mahomes (kneecap) went down Week 7, but Chad Henne (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday to prompt his departure. Shurmur will be a candidate to rejoin the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.

