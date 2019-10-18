Coach Andy Reid suggested Friday that Shurmur could be in store for a promotion from the practice squad to the Chiefs' 53-man roster ahead of the team's Oct. 27 game against the Packers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Patrick Mahomes likely to miss multiple weeks after dislocating his kneecap in Thursday's 30-6 win over the Broncos, the Chiefs are down to Matt Moore as the only healthy signal-caller on their roster. While Kansas City may still work out some free-agent quarterbacks over the next few days, Reid's comments imply some level of faith in Shurmur, an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt. If he does receive a promotion, Shurmur would likely only provide depth behind Moore rather than representing serious threat to the starting job while Mahomes is out.