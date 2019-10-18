Kyle Shurmur: May get promotion
Coach Andy Reid suggested Friday that Shurmur could be in store for a promotion from the practice squad to the Chiefs' 53-man roster ahead of the team's Oct. 27 game against the Packers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Patrick Mahomes likely to miss multiple weeks after dislocating his kneecap in Thursday's 30-6 win over the Broncos, the Chiefs are down to Matt Moore as the only healthy signal-caller on their roster. While Kansas City may still work out some free-agent quarterbacks over the next few days, Reid's comments imply some level of faith in Shurmur, an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt. If he does receive a promotion, Shurmur would likely only provide depth behind Moore rather than representing serious threat to the starting job while Mahomes is out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...