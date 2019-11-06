Shurmur was added back to Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Shurmur briefly joined the Chiefs' roster after Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap. Once Chad Henne made his return from IR; the 22-year-old was subsequently waived. After going unclaimed, he returns to his former spot on the practice squad.

