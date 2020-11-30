Shurmur signed with Denver on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shurmur's most recent NFL experience comes from his time with Kansas City's practice squad, but now he'll join a Broncos team that Sunday became the first team in 55 years to start a non-QB under center, per the Elias Sports Bureau. A rash of COVID-19 disqualifications to Denver's QB room left practice squad call-up -- and recent wide receiver -- Kendall Hinton as the starting option Week 12 against New Orleans. Shurmur could possibly be thrust into action Week 13 in Kansas City, but starter Drew Lock tested negative for the virus Sunday after being considered a high-risk close contact to Jeff Driskel. Broncos offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, is Kyle's father.