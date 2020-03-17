Kyle Sloter: Let go by Detroit
The Lions released Sloter on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Sloter was thrust into a backup role for the Lions after Matthew Stafford (back) went down during the regular season behind replacement Jeff Driskel and eventually David Blough. The Lions elected to sign backup Chase Daniel to fill the role behind Stafford, leaving Sloter the odd man out in the quarterback room. The 26-year-old has never suited up in NFL regular-season action in his career.
More News
-
Lions' Kyle Sloter: Likely backup in Detroit•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Wraps up spectacular preseason•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Another strong preseason game•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Impressive second preseason game•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Gets competition from Mannion•
-
Vikings' Kyle Sloter: Wins third QB job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.