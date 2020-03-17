Play

The Lions released Sloter on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Sloter was thrust into a backup role for the Lions after Matthew Stafford (back) went down during the regular season behind replacement Jeff Driskel and eventually David Blough. The Lions elected to sign backup Chase Daniel to fill the role behind Stafford, leaving Sloter the odd man out in the quarterback room. The 26-year-old has never suited up in NFL regular-season action in his career.

