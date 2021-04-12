Trask (ankle) participated in the 40-yard dash and agility drills at Florida's Pro Day.
Trask did not participate at the Senior Bowl due to an ankle issue, but he showed he was fully healthy in front of scouts in Gainesville. He checked in at 6-foot-5 2/8 and 236 pounds with 10 1/8-inch hands. Trask's workout metrics were pedestrian, but the fact that he participated in the full battery of tests was a mark in his favor nonetheless. His stock seems to have dropped over the course of the winter and spring, and the former Florida Gator now looks to be closer to a Day 3 selection than a Day 1 pick.