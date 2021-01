Trask won't participate at the Senior Bowl this week after sustaining an ankle injury, Dane Brugler of The Athletic reports.

Trask will miss out an opportunity to impress scouts in Mobile, Ala., but the quarterback's absence at the Senior Bowl shouldn't significantly derail his bid for a first-round selection in April's draft. Provided his ankle injury is only a minor concern, Trask could still boost his stock with strong showings at the NFL Scouting Combine and at Florida's pro day.