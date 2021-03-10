Miami released Van Noy on Wednesday.
The Dolphins decided to part ways with Van Noy early March but kept him on the roster for a few extra weeks in an attempt to drum up trade interest. It looks like no team around the league was willing to part with significant capital in exchange for Van Noy, though, so he'll now hit the open market. The versatile veteran still brings upside as a do-it-all linebacker, and now that he doesn't carry a $12.5 million salary for next season he should draw plenty of interest in free agency.