Van Noy signed a contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 10-year veteran and three-time Super Bowl champion will join the practice squad but likely move up to the active roster, per Zrebiec. Van Noy started 13 games for the Chargers in 2022 and finished with 46 tackles, five sacks, three passes defended, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. The edge rusher should help a linebacker corps dealing with injuries to Tyus Bowser, Malik Hamm, David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh.