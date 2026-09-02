The Vikings are signing Van Noy to the practice squad, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reported Tuesday.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores coached Van Noy in New England, and the duo assisted the Patriots dynasty in acquiring two of its six Super Bowls. The 35-year-old linebacker will now provide additional depth to a Vikings edge rusher lineup that consists of Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Chaz Chambliss and Bo Richter. If any of the five active outside linebackers must miss time, Van Noy will likely be elevated or signed to the Vikings' active roster.