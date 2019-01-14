Kyler Murray: Declares for NFL Draft

Murray announced via his personal Twitter that he is declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

This is a seismic development with ripples across both major league baseball and the NFL as a whole. Murray is a unique athlete who now has the chance to be the only player to be drafted in the first round of both the MLB and NFL drafts after being selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in 2018. His Heisman season at Oklahoma in 2018 included 42 passing touchdowns to go with 12 rushing scores and 5,632 total yards from scrimmage and he showed rare talent and athleticism in the process. The biggest question facing Murray as an NFL prospect will be how teams weigh his size (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) versus his ability given that the only other signal-caller with comparable size to Murray in recent history was Doug Flutie. Murray has the arm to make all the throws and the athletic ability to avoid the rush and make his lack of size less of an issue than some might think. His pre-draft process will be fascinating throughout as he immediately becomes one of the top-two quarterbacks in the class alongside Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, who has a more projectable frame and game but is not as dynamic as Murray.