Kyler Murray: Drawing interest from top-10 teams

Murray is drawing interest from teams that possess selections early in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

In the wake of the combine, Murray seems to be trending from a speculative first-rounder to the potential No. 1 overall pick despite not taking part in any workouts over the weekend. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes that the Cardinals specifically were impressed by the quarterback's interview, while Hill Jr. otherwise links the Raiders and Redskins as potential fits (though it's not totally out of the picture for the Jaguars or Giants to make a move, either). The next step in Murray's evaluation will come March 13 at Oklahoma's Pro Day, when the quarterback is expected to go through on-field workouts.