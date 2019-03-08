Kyler Murray: Fully participating in Pro Day

Murray will throw and run the 40-yard dash at Oklahoma's Pro Day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Murray's time at the combine was heavily dissected and scrutinized despite him not participating in a single drill. Now he'll have the opportunity to impress teams with his athletic testing on March 13, which will include a 40-yard dash. Murray will also be weighed and measured again. The Heisman Trophy winner is the favorite to be the first quarterback off the board in April and a likely strong showing at the Pro Day will only cement that further.

