Kyler Murray: Height measurement is in
Murray checked in at 5-foot-10 1/8 inches and 207 pounds in front of all 32 teams at Thursday's NFL Combine, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There's something magical about the seemingly arbitrary number of 5-foot-10, and the fact Murray met this standard is likely to change the tune of several NFL GMs with concerns about his height. There had initially been significant concerns Murray would register at 5-foot-9 or even shorter, and squashing that perception will be huge for his draft stock. He now appears to have a much better chance to be selected in the first round, even though that's never happened to a quarterback under 6-feet tall. Furthermore, his other measurements are in, with James Palmer of NFL Network reporting a hand size of 9.5 inches, which is right in line with NFL expectations. Murray also recorded an arm length of 28.4 inches and wing span of 69.4 inches, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.
