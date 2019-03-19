Kyler Murray: Meeting with Cardinals

Murray is meeting with the Arizona Cardinals on Oklahoma's campus Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals either intend to select Murray at No. 1 overall or believe they can entice another team to trade up for him. Either way, he's shaping up as a clear favorite for the top pick, despite skipping all the athletic testing drills at both the combine and his pro day. Murray did allow measurements to be taken at the combine, where he checked in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 207 pounds, with 9.5-inch hands. It was a favorable outcome for the 21-year-old quarterback given that rumors earlier this offseason suggested he'd be closer to 5-9, 195. Murray then turned in a solid throwing performance at Oklahoma's pro day with 61 completions on 67 passes (including a few drops), per George Schroeder of USA Today. A Josh Rosen trade in the coming weeks would lock in Murray as the No. 1 overall pick.