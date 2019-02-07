Kyler Murray: Participating in Combine

Murray will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being mum on the matter when asked about his combine plans a week ago, Murray is officially listed as a participant and will be heading to Indianapolis for the event later this month. The Heisman Trophy Winner out of Oklahoma moves one step closer to starting his professional career in football rather than baseball with this decision. Murray has little to prove in terms of his arm and athleticism, but scouts will be keeping a close eye on his official measurements as a quarterback under the 6-foot threshold has never been drafted in the first round.

