Murray will visit the Vikings on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As Schefter notes, the belief across the league is that Murray's likely landing spot is Minnesota after he was officially released by the Cardinals earlier Wednesday. The Vikings are an ideal landing spot after J.J. McCarthy struggled to an 11:12 TD:INT and 58 percent completion percentage across 10 starts in his first season as a starter in 2025. On top of the struggles on the field, McCarthy was unable to stay healthy when on it. Murray likely sees Minnesota as one of his better chances to claim a starting job.