Kyler Murray: Tweets commitment to football
Murray posted a tweet Monday saying he is "firmly and full committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback."
The tweet implies Murray won't pursue a career in baseball -- at least for the immediate future -- despite being selected by the Oakland Athletics at No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft. A prolific junior season at Oklahoma made him a first-round NFL prospect as well, with the 21-year-old Heisman winner piling up 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns in 14 games. Murray largely boasts the profile of a No. 1 overall pick, but his limited stature (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) is a major concern that could place him behind OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins on many draft boards. Murray nonetheless has a good chance to become the first QB under 6-foot selected in the draft's opening round. He's already committed to participating in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...