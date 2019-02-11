Kyler Murray: Tweets commitment to football

Murray posted a tweet Monday saying he is "firmly and full committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback."

The tweet implies Murray won't pursue a career in baseball -- at least for the immediate future -- despite being selected by the Oakland Athletics at No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft. A prolific junior season at Oklahoma made him a first-round NFL prospect as well, with the 21-year-old Heisman winner piling up 4,361 passing yards, 1,001 rushing yards and 54 total touchdowns in 14 games. Murray largely boasts the profile of a No. 1 overall pick, but his limited stature (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) is a major concern that could place him behind OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins on many draft boards. Murray nonetheless has a good chance to become the first QB under 6-foot selected in the draft's opening round. He's already committed to participating in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.