Kyler Murray: Visiting Arizona
Murray is slated to visit the Cardinals on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The meeting will mark Murray's second with the organization after members of the Cardinals' brass traveled to Oklahoma on March 19. According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Murray also worked out for the Raiders earlier this month, so the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner is drawing interest elsewhere. Murray is a bit undersized at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 207 pounds, but his playmaking ability during one year as a college starter seems to be enough for teams like the Cardinals (first overall) and Raiders (fourth) to consider him among the first handful of picks in this year's draft. If the former deems Murray worthy of the No. 1 selection, 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen likely would be dealt to clear the way for the starting gig.
