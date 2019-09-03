The Bears waived Fitts on Friday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fitts played in six games as a rookie last year, working both on defense and special teams. The Bears have a deep linebacker corps after adding Kevin Pierre-Louis and Josh Woods this offseason, and those two acquisitions pushed Fitts off of the 53-man roster.

