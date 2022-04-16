Fitts announced his retirement Friday.
Fitts suffered a concussion midway through the 2021 season and was unable to return. He cited the severity of the injury as his reason for ending his playing career. Fitts spent the last three seasons with Arizona while contributing on special teams, and he racked up a total of 15 tackles across his four-year career.
