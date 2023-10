McGowan tried out with the Giants on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McGowan has seemingly recovered from an undisclosed injury suffered in August that led to him being waived from Washington's injured reserve. The 23-year-old was one of three receivers the Giants worked out Monday alongside Damiere Byrd and Jalen Camp as the team looks to improve an offense that's gone three straight weeks without scoring a touchdown.