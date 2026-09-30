Kelly (knee) had a workout with the Falcons on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kelly ruptured his patella tendon in early December last year while playing for the Raiders. The Stanford product was subsequently placed on IR, and Las Vegas did not tender him during the offseason. Kelly appears to be recovered from the injury and is seeking another opportunity. Before getting hurt last season, he had emerged with a career-high three interceptions and six total defensed passes along with 40 tackles over 13 contests.