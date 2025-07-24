White was brought in for a visit with the Lions on Wednesday, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

White compiled 137 total tackles (60 solo), including a career-high 2.5 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, one of which was an interception, and a fumble recovery over 17 games with the Cardinals in 2024. The linebacker saw an increased role as a pass rusher with Arizona last season, and he could be a valuable addition for a Detroit defense that ranked in the bottom third of the NFL in team sacks (37) in 2024.